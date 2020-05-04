More than 600 breweries unite to create special craft beer for good cause

HOUSTON, Texas -- Craft breweries around the world are struggling during this pandemic, but they're coming together to help their own.

More than 600 breweries in 48 states and 51 countries have created their own "All Together" beer.

Each brewery was given the same base recipe and added their own twist.

A portion of the proceeds from every sale helps hospitality workers who have lost their jobs.

Urban South Brewery in Houston is donating its funds to the Southern Smoke Foundation.

Visit the All Together Beer website for more information.
From CNN Newsource affiliates
