91-year-old chemist invents 'IoWipe' a reusable wipe to sanitize during COVID-19

A Philadelphia inventor has spent his entire life studying for this moment in history.

"Being a Depression baby, I developed a certain mental attitude of survival," he said.


On his 91st birthday, we met Solomon Rosenblatt in his Chestnut Hill backyard with a smorgasbord of inventions lined up on the patio table.

"Bacteria has been growing. It's been sneaking up on us all the time," said Solomon Rosenblatt.


He unraveled a small black cloth that could revolutionize the way we approach cleanliness in the future. Cleverly called, "IoWipe," the product is a sponge cloth infused with the chemical element, iodine. "Iodine is nature's antimicrobial," Rosenblatt said.

He cites that bacteria has not yet learned how to fight against the strength of this essential mineral. His discovery was decades in the making.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiacoronaviruswpvilocalish show (lsh)localish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man killed, woman injured after suspects open fire on car in southwest Fresno
Fresno father needs lung transplant to recover from COVID-19
Madera playground for kids with special needs to be named after Thaddeus Sran
He withdrew $200K - his life savings, and then he was attacked
Man dies trying to save 3 drowning kids in Kings River
Central California coronavirus cases
Man killed by hit-and-run driver in southeast Fresno, CHP says
Show More
1.2 million seek jobless aid after $600 federal check ends
California ups early inmate release estimate amid objections
1 injured in southwest Fresno stabbing
Lebanon investigates blast Beirut amid rising anger
Part of Hwy 41 closed after fatal rollover crash in Madera Co.
More TOP STORIES News