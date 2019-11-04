Texas students invent life-changing device for teacher with ALS

For a group of high school students in Humble, Texas, their mission to help ALS patients is personal.

Last year, robotics teacher Joe Paneitz and his students created a device called "Linda's Laptote" for a retired teacher with ALS.

Linda Kenworthy, a beloved former P.E. coach, is now wheelchair-bound and has lost the ability to speak with her own voice. She uses her Laptote every day to perform tasks more easily.

Now, students are hoping to patent the Laptote in order to help even more patients with ALS.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
healthhigh schooltechnologyscience
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man in custody after standoff in Fresno County
Apple commits $2.5 billion to combat Calif. housing crisis
Roger Penske buys Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IndyCar
Kings Co. welfare fraud investigator murders police officer, shoots father, commits suicide, deputies say
3 arrested after car failure leaves robbery victim vulnerable, wrecker rescues him
Fresno State takes down Hawaii, 41-38, in walk-off win
North Fork woman dies inside burning home, neighbors tried to save her
Show More
2 murder suspects escape Monterey County jail
Walter Mercado, flamboyant Puerto Rican astrologer, dies at 88
Preliminary 4.2 magnitude earthquake rattles Sonoma County
48-year-old man's body found in central Fresno canal
Fire breaks out after shots fired at central Fresno home
More TOP STORIES News