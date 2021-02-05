localish

The Backyard is mac n' cheese heaven!

SEABROOK, Texas -- The Backyard in Seabrook, Texas, is taking everyone's childhood favorite to a whole new level.

The main star on the menu is gourmet mac n' cheese, with loaded combos that pay homage to the cultural diversity of the Houston area. From the Viet-Mac, which includes toppings like ginger, Thai basil, and sriracha, to the NOLA Mac, filled with andouille sausage and topped with blackened shrimp and green onions, everyone will find something they like at The Backyard!


There are about 100 unique mac n' cheese recipes that rotate on the menu, but The Backyard offers other popular comfort food, too. This cozy restaurant is also known for its wings, tacos, sliders, and a huge selection of craft beers and wine!

To check out the menu, visit backyardseabrook.com.
