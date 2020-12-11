Daughter carries on father's dream at beloved restaurant

HUNTSVILLE, Texas -- Fiesta Taqueria, in Huntsville, Texas is used to overcoming obstacles.

The beloved restaurant was started by Mandy Johnson's father and grandfather 30 years ago as a tiny trailer.

Mandy's father thought about closing multiple times when things got tough, but Mandy kept him going until he passed away 18 years ago.

Mandy now runs the restaurant, and even though it's one of the most out of the way restaurants to get to, it still has a large and fiercely loyal fan base.


Fiesta Taqueria is located at 1102 U.S. Hwy 190 in Huntsville.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
huntsvillefoodmexicanabc13 plusktrkabc13 plus huntsvillebite sizelocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
14-year-old Clovis girl makes history by becoming Eagle Scout
Vice President Mike Pence visits Naval Air Station Lemoore
Second Lady Karen Pence speaks with military spouses at NAS Lemoore
70-year-old man killed in crash in Fresno County, police say
36-year-old man arrested after standoff with Madera County deputies
Potential planned power shutoffs could impact Valley residents on Monday
City of Fresno launches new initiative to keep streets clean
Show More
Woman's home shot at in northwest Fresno, police say
Mariposa Co. Sheriff's Office warning community of phone scam
Walmart in Visalia to close for the weekend for cleaning and sanitizing
Homeless woman shot in chest in Downtown Fresno, police say
Meet the Bulldog: Deon Stroud
More TOP STORIES News