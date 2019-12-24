This is the ULTIMATE LEGO playground with more than 90,000 LEGOs

Whether you're a kid, or just a kid at heart, this immersive Lego display will keep you busy for hours. Nestled in the heart of the Plymouth Meeting Mall is one of the area's biggest attractions -- Legoland Discovery Center Philadelphia. Here you can play, you can build, and you can also ride, all in the name of Denmark's most famous toy company.

Start your visit with a ride on the Imagination Express. After that, the options are endless. Visit the Lego Creative Workshop and learn from a Master Builder. Take in a Lego 4D movie. And of course, say hi to your favorite Legoland characters. Built with over 90,000 Legos, this is something you truly have to see to believe!

This attraction will be enjoyed by both young and old. Grown-ups will think back to their childhood when they "wished I could play with Legos my whole life and make it my career". Well, that happened for Master Builder Michael Nieves. He constructed all of the structures in the facility. That's his job and yes, he gets paid to play with Legos all day long.

Follow along with @hallythrives as she and her son roll through Legoland Discovery Center Philadelphia!

For tickets and hours of operation, visit LEGO DISCOVERY
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
legolandlocalishmy go to
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno Mayor Lee Brand vetoes legal cannabis sales
5-year-old girl injured in Fresno shooting comes home
Fresno store owner acted in self-defense when he killed 2 robbery suspects: Police
California grocery store clerk shoots, kills robbery suspect
Visalia man sentenced to 15 years to life in prison for murdering girlfriend
Traveling on Highway 99? Here's how to survive holiday traffic
Firefighter injured as crews battle massive flames at Reedley home
Show More
Madera Co deputies pull over drivers, surprise them with cash
UPDATE: Atwater woman who went missing in SoCal found safe
New generation of prosthetics helping runners break records
Vigil held for man killed by party crasher in Fresno County
1 killed on Hwy 152 after car explodes with driver stuck inside
More TOP STORIES News