Single mother goes from housekeeper to successful pastry chef

At Yummy Tummy Pastries in Humble, Texas, every custom cake is made with love by the hands of owner Letty Martinez.Times weren't always this sweet for Martinez and her children though.The mother of four found the courage to leave an abusive marriage, raise her young children on her own and turn her part-time passion into one of the most popular cake shops and bakery's in the Houston area.Because of Martinez's hard work and sacrifice, all four of her children, now adults, are the first generation in the family to graduate from college.