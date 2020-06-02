This wedding photographer is putting small business in focus

Doug Burns is typically a wedding photographer but with the COVID-19 outbreak the wedding industry has come to a screeching halt.Owning a small business himself, he knows the struggles and fears many business owners are facing.So he decided to reach out to small business owners and photograph them with the tools of their craft, free of charge.He shares the photos on Facebook along with information on the business to shed a light on what they do and give them support in this difficult time.He hopes the photos encourage others to support their local businesses and help them get back on their feet. #BeLocalish