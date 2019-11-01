WATCH
VIDEOS
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills-Sierra
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills-Sierra
Categories
Weather
Traffic
U.S. & World
California
Politics
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Weather
Consumer Watch
Education Watch
Health Watch
Grown in the Valley
Children First
Travel
Station Info
Community
Contact and Information
Meet the News Team
Jobs
TV Listings
shows
ABC30 Live Newscasts
Latino Life
Valley Focus
Localish
Live Well Network
LAFF TV
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
museums
Visit the Unique and Macabre Country Doctor Museum
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Localish
Gruesome, innovative, misguided, compassionate, toxic ... The Country Doctor Museum in Bailey, North Carolina has it all.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bailey
museums
medical marvels
doctors
localish
my go to
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
MUSEUMS
Handcuffs, straitjackets, and magic at Houdini Museum in NYC
Design concepts revealed for Pulse shooting memorial, museum
Minnesota museum holds 'Creepy Doll Contest'
McCormick House: Go Inside a Historic Chicago Area Mansion
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Evacuations remain for Maria Fire in Ventura County
4 killed, 4 injured in shooting at Halloween house party
Photo gallery: Firefighters battle California wildfires
How Valley officials are keeping kids safe from sex offenders on Halloween
Meet Banshee, the Merced County K-9 who found a missing teen
Mom shoots her 3 children to death after divorce finalized
Authorities investigating deadly officer-involved shooting on HWY 41
Show More
1 year after Camp Fire: How faith brought a Kerman family new life
Former Kingsburg man charged with murder of his infant daughter: Police
Central Unified track coach passes away after run at Woodward Park
Fresno cracks down on landlords who refuse to fix problems
Several roads to close in Fresno and Clovis for Two Cities Marathon
More TOP STORIES News