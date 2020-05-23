High school seniors in Tomball get surprise special deliveries from principals, teachers and staff

TOMBALL, Texas -- Seniors may not be in class to mark the end of their high school years, but Concordia Lutheran High School in Tomball, Texas, is making sure they celebrate.

The school's principal, teachers, and staff went out and surprised all 127 seniors at home with special gifts.

They traveled through 12 communities to deliver the baskets, and many students were shocked, and even emotional when opening the door.

Principal Julie Kangas said, "This group is probably more prepared than any other because life is all about adapting and changes. And boy have they had to adapt and change quickly."

Congrats, seniors!
