What makes Corkscrew BBQ in Texas Worth the Wait?

Selling 1,000 pounds of barbecue in just a few hours might seem like a lot, but it's all in a day's work for Will and Nichole Buckman of Corkscrew BBQ in Spring, Texas.

The brisket, ribs and chicken will melt in your mouth, but get there early. They sell out fast!

In this edition of "Worth the Wait," see how this husband and wife duo went from cooking for friends to creating a tasty phenomenon that has people talking all over Texas!
