Alligators Lizzy, Lucy guard First National Bank Alvin

ALVIN, Texas -- At a historic bank in Alvin, Texas, the guards have green and scaly faces and a taste for flesh. For half a century, alligators have called the First National Bank of Alvin home!Back in 1969, a farmer donated three gator hatchlings to live in the goldfish pond inside the bank and ever since then, there have always been alligators living in the bank.Today, two seven-foot gators named Lizzy and Lucy guard the bank, each eating several pounds of boneless raw chicken a day.Customers even bring gator gifts to the bank from around the world, which are proudly displayed throughout the building.