localish

WWII veteran gets 96th birthday parade

WESTCHESTER, Ill. -- Social distancing could not keep one suburban Chicago community from honoring a very special man on his birthday.

John Ullinskey, a World War II veteran from Westchester, just turned 96.


Dozens of cars paraded past his home, bringing a smile to everyone's face.

"When I saw all of this, it was unbelievable," said Ullinskey, after watching a procession of dozens of vehicles drive by his house.


He was a sailor who survived D-Day and the invasion of Okinawa, both at the age of 19.

This 96-year-old veteran reminds us all that during an uncertain time, even when we're physically apart we're still together.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
westchestersocial distancingbirthdayveteranscoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemicworld war iicovid 19 pandemiclocalishveterancovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
LOCALISH
Picnic tables for squirrels?!
Chalkboard art brightens street during COVID-19 pandemic
H-E-B employee leaves emotional message for customer
AIM High Studio provides fitness and meals to its local community
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man shot multiple times at Bulldog and Ninth in northeast Fresno
Central California coronavirus cases
Fresno business owners left confused, frustrated after 'shelter in place' order extension
Former Fresno County correctional officer arrested for having sex with inmate
Fresno's shelter-in-place order extended to May 31
Fresno Unified among 60 school districts urging Congress for $202 billion in COVID-19 funding
Man arrested for gang-related shooting on Highway 41
Show More
CA issues weirdly specific list of allowed outdoor activities
SoCal police arrest man 3 times in 1 day under new bail policy
Fresno Co. secures 400 beds to house homeless
UPDATE: 76-year-old missing Fresno woman with dementia found
Which small businesses, engine to economy, could jumpstart the Valley?
More TOP STORIES News