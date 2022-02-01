Major renovations coming to Hanford's Longfield Center

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Longfield Center in Hanford has a rich history dating back to the 70s.Carolyn Hudgins, a Longfield advisory board member, says this building has a special place in the hearts of many, including herself."My kids grew up here and they would come and play basketball," she said.For the last couple of months, renovations have been underway.New paint on the walls, new floors and an upgraded entrance gives the center a new look, but the most significant addition is a fully equipped state-of-the-art gym that the city will run.Previously, the center only had a small gym with a few weights."It was all old, free weights, very dated," says Park & Community Service Director Brad Albert. "We are not here to compete with big-box gyms. It's more of a lowkey center. We want to keep it clean, safe and comfortable."Albert says this project has been in the works for over a year.The city worked with the Longfield Advisory Committee for the new plans.Hudgins says it was challenging to convince some residents to agree on change at times but says this will keep the center thriving for the next generation."It's been a long time coming," she said. "Some people were apprehensive, but then people were like, 'Yes, let's get this done.'"About three months ago, the hall of fame was re-vamped and organized.Hudgins is excited to walk through an upgraded historic entrance and make the new fitness center her spot."I am excited about it," se said. "We have a new conference and game room. I will probably be in there as well."The gym will require an $8 to $10 dmembership fee.The city will have an open house Saturday, February 5, from 11 am to pm.There will also be some Zumba, aerobics classes and activities and food.