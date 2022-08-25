Gunfire ends with death of 31-year-old Huron woman

Tulare police say two men who were with 31-year-old Lorena Suarez at the time claim the shooting was accidental.

Tulare police say two men who were with 31-year-old Lorena Suarez at the time claim the shooting was accidental.

HURON, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Huron woman is dead after being shot in the chest on Friday morning in Tulare.

The police department said two men who were with 31-year-old Lorena Suarez at the time claim the shooting was accidental.

Suarez was inside a vehicle with the men when the shot was fired, Sgt. Ed Hinojosa.

"The female victim and her boyfriend do not reside in Tulare. They came to visit their friend who lives on Cottonwood. When they pulled up, the friend came outside and got into the vehicle with them. There was a firearm in the vehicle. I know it was passed back and forth and at some point it was discharged," says Hinojosa.

Sgt. Hinojosa said while they're not releasing the names of the men inside the car or who was holding the gun, they can tell Action News one of them is an off-duty reserve police officer and the other a bail enforcement agent.

No arrests have been made.

"There was some negligence involved based on what they are telling us. I can tell you right now that as we speak, our detective is actively working on the case," Hinojosa said.

Several neighbors who witnessed part of the incident said they're still in disbelief.

The Tulare Police Department submitted the crime report to the DA's office, who is now reviewing the case.

The report recommends a charge of involuntary manslaughter, but ultimately any charges filed will be up to the DA's office.