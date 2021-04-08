Science

US Space Force systems command to be headquartered at LA Air Force Base

EMBED <>More Videos

US Space Force field command to be located at LA military base

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. -- The Los Angeles Air Force Base in El Segundo will serve as a field command site for the U.S. Space Force, it was announced Thursday.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said that the military will establish the Space Systems Command at the base near LAX, but a timetable for when that would happen was not provided.

The governor said in a statement that the field command will have "nationwide authority over launches and procurement."

"This is a critical investment in California's vital aerospace and defense industries, and it represents a slew of good-paying jobs as we continue to rebuild our economy better than before," Newsom added.



Rep. Ted Lieu, who co-chairs the California Aerospace Caucus, in a statement added that the Space Systems Command will oversee efforts to develop, acquire, launch and sustain military space systems.

"With every passing day, space becomes more critical for our national security and for commercial activities, and I'm pleased that Southern California and Los Angeles Air Force Base will be at the center of an increased emphasis on space," Lieu said. "Southern California was already leading the way on aerospace and space innovation, and establishing the Space Systems Command at LA AFB will position our region for further growth."

The Space Force was launched in December 2019 under President Donald Trump as the first new military service since establishment of the Air Force as an independent entity in 1947. It operates as part of the Air Force.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
scienceel segundolos angeles countymilitaryspaceair force
Copyright © 2021 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Family mourns Lemoore mother killed in domestic violence incident
Driver escapes barrage of bullets in west central Fresno
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Fresno shoppers hit River Park for Black Friday deals
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Driver killed in rollover crash in Merced County
Customers with prepaid meals arrive to find CA Boston Market closed
Show More
Fresno firefighters respond to multiple fires on Thanksgiving
Oregon-born gray wolf dies after 'epic' California trek
Tulare woman celebrates Thanksgiving after 10 months in hospital
Driver thrown from car in crash along Hwy 168 in Fresno
Man's body found in alley in Sanger, police say
More TOP STORIES News