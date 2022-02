LOS BANOS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 23-year-old driver died in a crash with a semi-truck near Los Banos on Thursday morning.It happened around 6:30 am along Interstate 5 near Highway 152.The California Highway Patrol says the driver was passing cars on the interstate when they lost control and hit a semi-truck parked on the shoulder.The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Their name has not been released.The crash is still under investigation.