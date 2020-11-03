Police searching for suspects who shot 15-year-old in Los Banos

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Los Banos police are looking for the suspects who shot a teenager in the face during an argument.It happened just after 1 am on Sunday outside of the Circle K on Pacheco Boulevard near Miller Lane.Police say the 15-year-old victim and a friend got into an argument with at least two men before the shooting.Investigators are now searching for the men involved and the vehicle they were driving.The teen was taken to a hospital and is expected to recover, officials say.