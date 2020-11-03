shooting

Police searching for suspects who shot 15-year-old in Los Banos

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Los Banos police are looking for the suspects who shot a teenager in the face during an argument.

It happened just after 1 am on Sunday outside of the Circle K on Pacheco Boulevard near Miller Lane.

Police say the 15-year-old victim and a friend got into an argument with at least two men before the shooting.

Investigators are now searching for the men involved and the vehicle they were driving.

The teen was taken to a hospital and is expected to recover, officials say.
