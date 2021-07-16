FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A fire sparked by lightning inside Yosemite National Park is now 50% contained.
New video from visitors show the flames burning on Friday southwest of Lukens Lake near White Wolf.
Those flames burned 450 acres on Thursday night but firefighters have stopped the blaze's progress.
The National Park Service reports 19 fires ignited from lightning during thunderstorms in late June.
Lukens Fire burning in Yosemite National Park Wilderness
