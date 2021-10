CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Clovis brewery is expanding and is looking for new employees.The owners of MachineHead Brewing Company posted on social media saying they're hoping to grow their business family.They are now looking to hire a full crew with several positions available.You have to be 21 years of age and older to apply.To become a full or part-time "beer-tender" at MachineHead, you can send your resume to their email at info@machineheadbrewing.comYou don't have to have previous experience to potentially get hired!