Madera County deputies searching for missing 65-year-old man

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Madera County sheriff's deputies are searching for a man who went missing Monday morning.Deputies say 65-year-old Jerry Overstreet was last seen in Indian Lakes in the Coarsegold area. He was dressed in a white t-shirt and black pants.Family members say the photo they provided authorities is dated, Overstreet no longer has a beard and his hair is more grey.Overstreet is 6'2" tall and weighs about 140 pounds.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Madera County Sheriff's Office at 559-675-7770.