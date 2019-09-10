missing man

Madera County deputies searching for missing 65-year-old man

Family members say the photo they provided authorities is dated, Overstreet no longer has a beard and his hair is more grey. (Madera County Sheriff's Office)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Madera County sheriff's deputies are searching for a man who went missing Monday morning.

Deputies say 65-year-old Jerry Overstreet was last seen in Indian Lakes in the Coarsegold area. He was dressed in a white t-shirt and black pants.

Family members say the photo they provided authorities is dated, Overstreet no longer has a beard and his hair is more grey.

Overstreet is 6'2" tall and weighs about 140 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Madera County Sheriff's Office at 559-675-7770.
