FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Madera County sheriff's deputies are searching for a man who went missing Monday morning.
Deputies say 65-year-old Jerry Overstreet was last seen in Indian Lakes in the Coarsegold area. He was dressed in a white t-shirt and black pants.
Family members say the photo they provided authorities is dated, Overstreet no longer has a beard and his hair is more grey.
Overstreet is 6'2" tall and weighs about 140 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Madera County Sheriff's Office at 559-675-7770.
Madera County deputies searching for missing 65-year-old man
MISSING MAN
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News