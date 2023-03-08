Evacuation warning issued for parts of Madera County over flooding concerns

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Madera County Sheriff's Office has issued an evacuation warning for various mountain communities due to potential flooding.
Those who require additional time to evacuate and those with pets and livestock are advised to leave now.
The sheriff's office warns that rescue or lifesaving assistance might be impossible if you stay on your property in these areas.
Areas included in evacuation warning:
If you're in need of evacuation assistance, call (559) 675-7770. If it is an emergency, call 911.