Evacuation warning issued for parts of Madera County over flooding concerns

Wednesday, March 8, 2023 7:46PM
Crews clear rivers in Madera County ahead of severe weather
Madera County is preparing for the atmospheric river that is expected to wash away tons of snow in the mountain communities.

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Madera County Sheriff's Office has issued an evacuation warning for various mountain communities due to potential flooding.

The video above is from an earlier story and will be updated.

Those who require additional time to evacuate and those with pets and livestock are advised to leave now.

The sheriff's office warns that rescue or lifesaving assistance might be impossible if you stay on your property in these areas.

Areas included in evacuation warning:

  • Cascadel Drive North

  • Cascadel Lane
  • Waterfall Way
  • Gertrude Creek Drive
  • Cascadel Drive
  • Cascadel Drive South
  • Cascadel Road
  • Bass Lake Mobile Home Park (North Fork)
  • Church Street (North Fork)
  • Wildwood Mobile Home Park

    • If you're in need of evacuation assistance, call (559) 675-7770. If it is an emergency, call 911.

