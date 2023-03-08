Madera County is preparing for the atmospheric river that is expected to wash away tons of snow in the mountain communities.

Evacuation warning issued for parts of Madera County over flooding concerns

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Madera County Sheriff's Office has issued an evacuation warning for various mountain communities due to potential flooding.

Those who require additional time to evacuate and those with pets and livestock are advised to leave now.

The sheriff's office warns that rescue or lifesaving assistance might be impossible if you stay on your property in these areas.

Areas included in evacuation warning:

Cascadel Drive North

Cascadel Lane

Waterfall Way

Gertrude Creek Drive

Cascadel Drive

Cascadel Drive South

Cascadel Road

Bass Lake Mobile Home Park (North Fork)

Church Street (North Fork)

Wildwood Mobile Home Park

If you're in need of evacuation assistance, call (559) 675-7770. If it is an emergency, call 911.