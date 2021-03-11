crash

3 injured in head-on crash in Madera County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Three people were injured after a head-on crash in Madera County on Thursday morning.

California Highway Patrol officers were called to Avenue 21 and Road 28 1/2 shortly after 6:00 am.

Officials say a woman was eastbound on Avenue 21 and collided with an oncoming car while making a left turn.

The woman and her passenger suffered minor injuries. The 20-year-old man driving the second vehicle also had minor injuries, officers said. Paramedics treated them at the scene.

The CHP said all three people were wearing their seatbelt at the time of the crash, which prevented it from being much worse.

"A crash like this could have resulted in multiple fatalities rather than just having two minor complaints of pain injuries," said CHP Officer Scott Jobinger.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
madera countycar crashcollisioncrash
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRASH
Driver injured after crashing through fence, CHP says
Driver crashes through guardrail, falls onto Hwy 99
Alleged DUI driver crashes through northwest Fresno home
Truck collides with power pole in southeast Fresno
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Operation Gold Star' leads to multiple arrests, firearms, drugs
Stimulus update: Biden to sign COVID relief bill today
165 lightning strikes hit Fresno area during storm
Moderna begins trials for COVID vaccine booster shots
How the world changed on March 11, 2020
Driver injured after crashing through fence, CHP says
Newsom recall organizers say they have 2M signatures
Show More
Trauma survivor's miraculous recovery to be recognized
Some still without power after Central CA storm
Prince William defends UK royal family against racism claims
Local politicians react to House passage of COVID relief bill
Community helps pastor who had bikes stolen from garage
More TOP STORIES News