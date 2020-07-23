pedestrian killed

Road closed after pedestrian hit, killed by driver in Madera County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- California Highway Patrol officers are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a driver in Madera County on Thursday morning.

Officers say the person was hit on Road 224 near North Fork at around 3:30 a.m.

The CHP says Road 224 has been closed to traffic as officers continue to investigate the cause of the collision. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.
