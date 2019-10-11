Madera County Sheriff's deputies surround home after serving search warrant

Madera County Sheriff's deputies have served a search warrant at a home near Rotan Avenue and 4th Street.
Deputies have been unable to get the suspect to come out. The surrounding area is closed, as deputies work to get the suspect out of the home.
This is a separate incident from the standoff on in northeast Fresno.
The Sheriff's Office is asking people to steer clear of the area at this time.
This story is developing. Please stay with Action News for updates.
