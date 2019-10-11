Madera County Sheriff's deputies surround home after serving search warrant

Madera County Sheriff's deputies have served a search warrant at a home near Rotan Avenue and 4th Street.

Deputies have been unable to get the suspect to come out. The surrounding area is closed, as deputies work to get the suspect out of the home.

This is a separate incident from the standoff on in northeast Fresno.

RELATED: Standoff in northeast Fresno, police say man has barricaded himself in house with weapons inside

The Sheriff's Office is asking people to steer clear of the area at this time.

This story is developing. Please stay with Action News for updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
madera county
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
PG&E power shutoff: Crews inspect, repair lines in Mariposa Co.
USDA expands recall for chicken products sold at ALDI, Food 4 Less, Kroger
Briceburg Fire: 4,900 acres, 28 percent contained
Tulare Sheriff's Sergeant accused of domestic violence now charged with rape
Fresno County Sheriff's Office phone lines are down: Here's where to call instead
Father claims adopted daughter was really adult with dwarfism
Fresno City College students exposed to unknown chemical
Show More
ACLU files complaint against FUSD over blackface video
PG&E says 31 percent of customers so far restored after outages
A look back at PG&E's history of blackouts
PG&E shuts off power to parts of Mariposa Co.
How to survive a fast-moving wildfire
More TOP STORIES News