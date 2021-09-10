west nile virus

Madera County confirms 1st human West Nile Virus death this year

EMBED <>More Videos

Madera County confirms 1st human West Nile Virus death this year

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Madera County Department of Public Health confirmed the county's first human death from the West Nile Virus this year.

Health officials say the man's case was one of the first two cases found in August. He was required to be hospitalized and ultimately died. The second person was released from the hospital.

"We are saddened by this loss, and it is a reminder of the risks from WNV [West Nile Virus] infected mosquito bites. You can decrease your risk for WNV and other viruses transmitted by mosquitoes by using EPA-registered repellent to keep mosquitoes from biting you, mosquito proofing your home through the use of properly fitting doors and screens, and not allowing standing water to collect in your home or yard," said Simon Paul, M.D., Madera County Public Health Officer.

Officials say many who contract West Nile Virus won't have symptoms but about 25% might have headache or fever.

Throughout the Valley, the first human case of the virus in Fresno County was detected in July.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessmadera countywest nile virus
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WEST NILE VIRUS
Officials confirm 1st human West Nile Virus case of 2021 in Fresno Co.
Valley's dry conditions could lead to more mosquitoes
West Nile Virus detected in Fresno County
Pest companies in Fresno start battling mosquitoes
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing of Kerman couple
Show More
3 teens accused of going on armed robbery spree across Fresno
Former Fresno State standout 1 of 18 ex-NBA players charged
1 killed in Fresno County crash, CHP says
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
Pfizer officially asks FDA to greenlight vaccine for kids ages 5-11
More TOP STORIES News