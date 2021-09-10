Madera County confirms 1st human West Nile Virus death this year

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Madera County Department of Public Health confirmed the county's first human death from the West Nile Virus this year.Health officials say the man's case was one of the first two cases found in August. He was required to be hospitalized and ultimately died. The second person was released from the hospital."We are saddened by this loss, and it is a reminder of the risks from WNV [West Nile Virus] infected mosquito bites. You can decrease your risk for WNV and other viruses transmitted by mosquitoes by using EPA-registered repellent to keep mosquitoes from biting you, mosquito proofing your home through the use of properly fitting doors and screens, and not allowing standing water to collect in your home or yard," said Simon Paul, M.D., Madera County Public Health Officer.Officials say many who contract West Nile Virus won't have symptoms but about 25% might have headache or fever.Throughout the Valley, the first human case of the virus in Fresno County was detected in July.