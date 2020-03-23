Coronavirus

Madera County's first coronavirus case has recovered, officials say

One of the three Madera County residents who tested positive for the novel coronavirus has recovered, authorities say.

An official with the Madera County Department of Public Health says the patient, the county's first confirmed COVID-19 case, no longer has the virus in his system.

According to authorities, the patient has been released from isolation and is not contagious.

The person was first confirmed to have contracted the virus on March 7.

RELATED: Madera County resident being treated for confirmed case of novel Coronavirus infection, in first known case in the area

Officials say that to be considered 'recovered' from COVID-19, the patient must be asymptomatic for seven days and/or not have a fever for three days.

The Madera County patient who has recovered fulfilled these conditions.

He and his spouse had traveled on a Princess Cruise line before he was diagnosed with the virus.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
madera countycoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Does coronavirus affect smell, taste? Here are the facts
Olympic committee considering postponing Tokyo Olympics
Bride gives bouquets to random strangers after wedding postponed
Central CA coronavirus cases
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Former Fresno State football star Travis Brown tests positive for COVID-19
All Fresno County courts to shut down amid coronavirus crisis
Trump to send National Guard to NY, CA, WA
Atwater Police investigating possible homicide
16-year-old in critical condition after being shot in face near Fresno 7/11
Frustrations mount over shortage of coronavirus testing in Valley
Coronavirus: Stranded Valley radio DJ coming home
Show More
Police break up parties violating 'stay-at-home' order
Central CA coronavirus cases
Neo-Nazis encourage members to spread COVID-19: FBI alert
Porterville Police: Suspects were high during drug house bust
Coronavirus: Gov. Newsom deploys national guard to help at food banks
More TOP STORIES News