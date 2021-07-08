Woman killed in car crash in Madera County, CHP says

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman in her 50s has died after a car crash in Madera County Wednesday afternoon.

The California Highway Patrol says it happened just before 5 pm on Avenue 9 east of Road 33 1/2.

Officers say a man in a Toyota Tacoma was traveling west on Avenue 9 when for an unknown reason, he yanked his wheel to the left.

The man hit a car in front of him, causing that car to hit the vehicle in front of it.

Authorities say the impact sent the driver of the Tacoma into the eastbound lane, where the truck collided head-on with a woman in a Nissan. She was killed from the impact of the crash.

Everyone else involved only suffered minor injuries and weren't taken to the hospital. Alcohol and drugs are not a factor at this time.

The identity of the woman has not been released.
