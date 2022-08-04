  • Full Story

Madera District Fair tickets are now on sale

The fair kicks off its 4-day run on September 8th, featuring plenty of fair food, vendors, carnival games and live entertainment.

34 minutes ago

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Folks can get a jump on the fair fun returning to Madera.

Tickets are on sale for the Madera District Fair, with a deep discount for people who purchase them now.

It kicks off its four-day run on September 8th, featuring plenty of fair food, vendors, carnival games and live entertainment on tap this year.

Tickets at the gate will cost $15 for attendees over the age of 13.

It's $10 for seniors and kids 12 and younger ones get in free.

But if you buy them now, you'll get $5 off each ticket.

You can purchase your passes here.

