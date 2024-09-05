Madera District Fair officially kicks off

Fair fun returns to the North Valley. Thursday is the first day of the Madera District Fair.

Fair fun returns to the North Valley. Thursday is the first day of the Madera District Fair.

Fair fun returns to the North Valley. Thursday is the first day of the Madera District Fair.

Fair fun returns to the North Valley. Thursday is the first day of the Madera District Fair.

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fair fun returns to the North Valley.

Thursday is the first day of the Madera District Fair.

Finishing touches were completed Wednesday at the fairgrounds, and visitors will be welcomed starting at 5 pm Thursday.

There will be line dancing, a cosplay contest, carnival rides and cultural food tasting.

The fair will be open Thursday and Friday from 5 pm until 11 pm.

Everyone can get into the fair Thursday for free and have a chance to watch Tower of Power perform at 7:30.

On Saturday, the fair opens at noon and will feature Eli Young Band at 8 pm.

On Sunday, the fun kicks off at 3 pm.

Each concert is free with paid fair admission.