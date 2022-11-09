Man sentenced to 12 years in prison for fatally stabbing Madera father

Angel Martinez, 34, is accused of stabbing Andres Espejo, 38, to death on Sunday evening on Riverside Drive near Nebraska Drive.

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Angel Martinez was sentenced to 12 years in state prison Wednesday for stabbing another man to death in Madera in May.

Martinez, 34, killed Andres Espejo, 38, on Riverside Drive near Nebraska Drive.

This is a breaking news update. The video in the media player is from a previous report.

Madera police announce arrest in fatal stabbing of 38-year-old father

Madera Police arrested Martinez shortly after the stabbing.

Authorities said two eye witnesses were able to identify him as the man who killed Espejo, and a tip led police to where Martinez was staying.

Investigators did not initially release a motive for the homicide but said they didn't believe the incident was random.

"We do know that the two knew each other and had prior conflicts," said Madera Police Department interim Lieutenant Mark Trukki.

Espejo left behind two sisters and a brother as well as an 11-year-old daughter, Aundrea.

His family members previously told Action News they were holding onto memories and hoping for justice.

"He brought joy to everybody. I mean, whenever he was around, whenever he was around me, he made me smile, laugh, and whatever I was going through, he made me forget about it, you know," said Sarah Rios, Espejo's cousin. "He was a good guy, a good sense of humor, good character. He didn't deserve this."