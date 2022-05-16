Madera police announce arrest in fatal stabbing of 38-year-old father

Family members have identified the man stabbed to death in Madera last night as Andres Espejo, 38. He leaves behind an 11yo daughter, Aundrea. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/bURQRLK9gd — Jessica Harrington (@JessicaABC30) May 16, 2022

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities have arrested a man in connection to a deadly stabbing in Madera.Police took 34-year-old Angel Martinez into custody early Monday morning. He was found at a home on El Dorado Drive near Madera Avenue.Martinez is accused of stabbing 38-year-old Andres Espejo to death on Sunday evening on Riverside Drive near Nebraska Drive.Investigators say Espejo was walking down Riverside Drive when Martinez drove up.Martinez got out of the car, and the two men started fighting before Martinez stabbed Espejo, officials said.Espejo died at the scene. Family members tell Action News he leaves behind an 11-year-old daughter.A motive for the stabbing has not been released. This is the city of Madera's second homicide of 2022.