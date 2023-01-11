Job fair being held for former Madera Community Hospital employees

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A job fair is being held for the former employees of Madera Community Hospital.

It closed this month after more than 50 years of service.

Officials say they were forced to file for bankruptcy after a potential sale didn't go through, letting all the staff go.

The job fair happens Wednesday from 9 am to 12 pm at the Madera Workforce Assistance Center.

It's on Cleveland and Schnoor.

Clinical and non-clinical positions are available.