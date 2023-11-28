WATCH LIVE

Madera getting more than $2.5 million for project funding

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 4:04PM
MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Madera will receive more than $2.5 million in state funding for two key projects.

Senator Anna Caballero and Assemblymember Esmeralda Soria presented ceremonial checks to city officials on Monday.

$950,000 is designated for technology upgrades for the Madera Police Department's communication system in the mobile command center.

Caballero's office also presented $500,000 to the "Lions Town and Country Park" for upgrades to the trail built 35 years ago.

Soria announced another $1.1 million in state funding for the park.

