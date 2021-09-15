3 arrested for allegedly burglarizing Madera Unified building

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police have arrested three people in connection to a burglary at a Madera Unified School District facility.Officers responded to a burglary alarm at the district's service building on Madera Avenue early Wednesday morning.Investigators found a vehicle with no license plates parked near the building. Inside, they found burglary tools and stolen items from the school.Officers also found 26-year-old Manuel Petatan, 24-year-old Raymond Islas, and 37-year-old Keisha Gomez inside the vehicle.Detectives reviewed surveillance footage and said it shows the three suspects burglarizing the school.Petatan, Islas and Gomez were later booked into the Madera County Jail.