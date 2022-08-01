Madera Unified staff begin 'Student Champion' course

2500 employees will attend a first-of-its-kind student champion course. The course aims to help teachers understand the student's unique needs.

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Madera Unified is taking action to help staff members build stronger relationships with their students.

Beginning Monday, 2,500 employees will attend a first-of-its-kind student champion course.

The course aims to help teachers understand the student's unique needs.

Topics such as racism in schools and the community will be discussed.

Madera Unified says they want every employee to be a champion for their students.

The student champion course is being held Monday through Wednesday at Matilda Torres High School.