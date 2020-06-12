Tasting rooms along the Madera Wine Trail reopen today

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Many of the wineries along the Madera Wine Trail are welcoming visitors back to their tasting rooms on Friday, as more businesses in California are approved to open by the state.The Madera Wine Trail said that most of the wineries will open for in-person wine tasting on June 12.People who wish to taste wine at the winery will need to make an appointment before-hand, officials say.Guests will need to adhere to social distancing and are encouraged to wear face masks when not tasting wine.The Madera Wine Trail said each winery many implement their other safety measures for reopening, and guests can check-in with them before arriving.Along with the wineries, California bars, gyms and movie theaters were also slated to open to customers Friday after a months-long closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.