magic of storytelling

5,000 books donated to Fresno Unified School District

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A little Disney magic put a smile on kids' faces at King Elementary School in southwest Fresno.

It was all part of Disney's "Magic of Storytelling" campaign!

ABC30, Disney and the Education Employees Credit Union all worked together to donate 5,000 books to Fresno Unified.

More than 600 students received a free book to read.

Administrators say the book campaign is especially important right now -- as most kids still don't have access to public libraries.

The students at King Elementary couldn't wait to get their hands on some brand new books.

Since 2000, Disney has donated millions of books to "First Book," a nonprofit organization that provides new books, educational resources, and other essentials to educators serving children in need.

Educators and non-profits are encouraged to sign up for discounted books through First Book.

Disney is the parent company of ABC30.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfresnobooksdisneymagic of storytellingreadingfresno unified school district
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MAGIC OF STORYTELLING
Magic of Storytelling cultivates next generation of storytellers
Jesse Tyler Ferguson on the Magic of Storytelling
SPONSORED: Magic of Storytelling
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Homeless man shot and killed in NE Fresno, police say
2 families displaced after apartment fire in central Fresno
Police asking for help finding suspect in SE Fresno robbery
COVID-19 vaccine eligibility expanding in Merced Co.
Strong quake shakes Japan; no immediate reports of damage
Spectators from abroad to be barred from Tokyo Olympics
Friday Night Football: Clovis North take on Clovis East
Show More
Valley school districts prepare for 3-feet distancing
NFL investigating sex assault allegations against Deshaun Watson
3 infected with U.K. coronavirus variant in Fresno Co.
Hacker tries to scam CEO of local BBB
Fresno grocery store vaccinating employees on site for free
More TOP STORIES News