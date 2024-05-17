Columbia Elementary School students take home free books through 'Magic of Storytelling' campaign

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- At Columbia Elementary School Thursday, first grade Cougars were welcomed into the library by pounding paws with Principal Mike Rivard.

"Yes! Go shop books!" Rivard told a student.

Their normal reading area was transformed with balloons and streamers and, most importantly, books for students.

"We're having the book giveaway." Rivard said.

Through a partnership with ABC30's parent company Disney, First Book and Educational Employees Credit Union, more than 2,200 books are being given to kids Pre-K to second grade in the Fresno Unified School District.

It can also help build libraries for children who don't have books at home.

"This is just an added plus so that more kids have more books in their home library and they can spend time in text in the evenings, weekends and throughout the summer," Rivard said.

Each student was able to stroll down tables filled with tales to take home the book of their choice.

Alexander Avina, Elisa Barajas and Christopher Beltran were more than happy to show off their pick.

"I picked it because I like Frozen and this book looked interesting," Elisa said.

As soon as they sat down, students started turning pages.

Special visitors from ABC30, EECU, the school district and the school board of trustees spoke to the students about their love of reading.

Then, it was time to spark a little imagination as Action News Anchor Jessica Harrington read a story to the students.

As kids headed back to class with books in hand, many of them were already making plans for the evening ahead.

"Read it and read it for my bedtime story," Elisa said.

The free books will be handed out to six schools in the Edison High School region to help spread the "Magic of Storytelling."

