Disney's Magic of Storytelling helps deliver boxes of books to Brooklyn Book Bodega

Disney has donated millions of books to First Book, an organization that helps get books and other resources to educators.

Disney has donated millions of books to First Book, an organization that helps get books and other resources to educators.

Disney has donated millions of books to First Book, an organization that helps get books and other resources to educators.

Disney has donated millions of books to First Book, an organization that helps get books and other resources to educators.

BROOKLYN, New York -- A special delivery was made Friday, bringing boxes of books to Brooklyn.

The Walt Disney Company's Magic of Storytelling campaign was at the Brooklyn Book Bodega on Flushing Avenue.

They were opening up boxes and getting ready to hand out the books.

Disney has donated millions of books to First Book, an organization that helps get books and other resources to educators.

The goal is to inspire today's youth to dream big about their future and become who they imagine they can be.

You can visit the Magic of Storytelling website to learn more about Disney and First Book, and how you can help.

Disney is the parent company of ABC OTV stations.