Clovis police seeing increase in mail theft as tax season begins

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Dozens of mailboxes in the Clovis community of Deauville Circle -- wiped out.
One neighbor said she had three pieces of tax-related mail stolen with social security information.
"Just because you have a locked mailbox, whether it's a residential or business one, people are still breaking into those mailboxes," says Clovis Police Sgt. Jim Koch.
As tax season gets underway, more documents with personal information are inundating the mail system right now.
That's why Clovis Police is recommending you check the mail daily and register for Informed Delivery through the US Postal Service. It's a snapshot of what's coming to your mailbox -- straight to your inbox.
"So that if you are a victim of a theft, you aren't getting a week's worth of mail taken," Koch said.
It's a heads up so you know if something is missing.
Clovis police is also urging people to report any mail-related theft immediately because it could help officers act fast.
Over the summer, a theft report that came in quickly helped police catch up with thieves as they littered the road with stolen mail while on the run.
One document that parents can expect to receive this year is an IRS mailing known as letter 64-19.
The letter pertains to 2021's advance child tax credit, which was paid out from July through December.
"It basically gave you a portion of what your refund would have been this year, but you got it last year," says Accountant David Christiansen.
Accountants are warning some parents not to be surprised if this year's return is *ess than normal.
"Unfortunately, nobody gets money for free," Christiansen said.
For more information on Informed Delivery, click here.
