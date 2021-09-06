small business

14-year-old from Clovis turns TikTok trend into budding business

Makayla Krob mixes different color combinations and resin pigments to create custom coasters, platters, and trays.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

14-year-old from Clovis turns TikTok trend into budding business

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- ABC30 is taking action to share stories in our community that matter to you.

That includes one Clovis teen who is turning a TikTok trend into a way to fund her college dreams.

Whether it's the latest dance or challenge, TikTok is turning heads,
but a Clovis teen is turning one trend into a way to pay for college.

Fascinated by the resin creations on her feed, Makayla Krob channeled her screen time into a new hobby - that with the help of her stepmom has become a budding business.

"We bought some stuff and made it for ourselves and then realized we can sell it and make money," she says.

MK Resin specializes in custom coasters, platters, and trays, but it took teamwork, trial and error to perfect the craft.

That's where Makayla's creativity shines.

The teen mixes different color combinations and pigments for her creations.

Her process guarantees a one-of-a-kind piece every time.

As if being an entrepreneur at 14 isn't impressive enough for her college resume, the Clovis North freshman says sales will go toward her college fund.

Pricing varies depending on size and customization. An Etsy shop page is coming but for now, you can visit the MK Resin Instagram page to place an order.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessclovisclovisentrepreneurshipbusinesssmall businesstiktokcommunity
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SMALL BUSINESS
This shop relays the history of chocolate through your taste buds
Former magician starts treehouse small business
Restaurant in Fresno's Tower District receives national recognition
Hot air balloons take to skies as Clovis Fest kicks off
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing of Kerman couple
Show More
3 teens accused of going on armed robbery spree across Fresno
Former Fresno State standout 1 of 18 ex-NBA players charged
1 killed in Fresno County crash, CHP says
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
Pfizer officially asks FDA to greenlight vaccine for kids ages 5-11
More TOP STORIES News