Have you ever wanted to pretend to be the next great anchor? Or just want to spice up your next teleconference call? ABC30 is making its studio available to you with three different backdrops. Whether you want to deliver the forecast, breaking news, or just have the beautiful classic city sky line behind you, we hope these bring some life into your next business call or chat with friends! Download below.
ABC30 Studio Can Now Be Your Teleconference Background
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News