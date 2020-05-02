ABC30 Studio Can Now Be Your Teleconference Background

Have you ever wanted to pretend to be the next great anchor? Or just want to spice up your next teleconference call? ABC30 is making its studio available to you with three different backdrops. Whether you want to deliver the forecast, breaking news, or just have the beautiful classic city sky line behind you, we hope these bring some life into your next business call or chat with friends! Download below.

Right Click Here To Download Image


Right Click Here To Download Image


Right Click Here To Download Image
