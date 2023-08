A man is in custody after ramming his car into a Fresno County Deputy's vehicle and running from law enforcement in west-central Fresno.

Man arrested following pursuit and crash into Fresno County Sheriff's Deputy's car

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is in custody after ramming his car into a Fresno County Deputy's vehicle and running from law enforcement in west-central Fresno.

A deputy attempted a traffic stop on Brawley and Flora-Dora avenues before 11 p.m. Friday night.

The driver refused to pull over and led authorities on a chase before crashing into a deputy's car on Marks and McKinley avenues.

The driver ran from the scene but was later found and arrested.

No one was injured in the crash.