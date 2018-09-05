Fresno Police say a violent rapist is off the streets after attacking someone over the weekend. The 6-7 minute assault was all captured on camera. pic.twitter.com/id7MLIo4Tj — Sontaya Rose (@SontayaRose) September 4, 2018

Victim was violently raped and punched. Her face was not recognizable when she was found, half clothed. She was lying on the ground and had difficulty moving. She is in stable condition at the hospital. pic.twitter.com/QUVaWDfKb2 — Sontaya Rose (@SontayaRose) September 4, 2018

Victim has a masters degree and has been homeless for the past 4 years. A series of sad circumstances landed her there. Officers describe the suspect as an animal. — Sontaya Rose (@SontayaRose) September 4, 2018

Multiple sexual assault charges were filed late Wednesday afternoon against a 24-year-old man that Fresno Police officials say raped and beat a woman in Central Fresno until she was barely alive and her face was unrecognizable.Surveillance video shows Micah Collins walking behind some businesses on Shields near Palm in Central Fresno on Sunday at around 6 am.In the video, Collins is seen carrying a backpack that detectives believe belonged to the victim, that she wanted back. A short physical disturbance occurs before the 52-year-old victim is knocked to the ground.Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer says that over the next seven minutes, Collins raped the woman, while continuing to hit her."Periodically he would punch the victim in the face, to the point where she was semi-conscious."When the rape ended, detectives say the partially nude victim, critically injured and unable to move was dragged to a more secluded area."At that point, the suspect grabbed the victim by her ankles and then pulled her approximately 20 feet and placed her in the corner of a business," said Chief Dyer.Detectives tracked down the Collins and found injuries on his hands the believe he got during the attack.Officers say Collins had just become acquainted with the victim shortly before the assault. During an interview, he claimed the victim disrespected him before the sexual assault, but he was unable to describe how.Chief Dyer said he has no regrets."Our detectives asked Collins if he was sorry and Collins said no that he wanted to put a baby in her. That is the type of mindset that Micah Collins has."Investigators say the victim has several fractures to her face.She once had a great career and is educated, even earning a Master's Degree, but hard times about four years ago, and a death in the family left her on the streets.The victim was so injured, she was unable to even put back on her clothes. Officers found her covered by only cardboard.The surveillance cameras are visible in the area; it's unclear if it was too dark or the suspect wasn't paying attention to the signs that warn the area is under watch 24 hours a day.The suspect was released from custody in July. His prior offenses include domestic violence and assault with a deadly weapon.He is now facing several felony charges including forcible rape and officers say he may have been involved in a murder.Collins is due in court Thursday morning to answer to those charges.