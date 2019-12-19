South Carolina man dies after falling 25 feet while hanging Christmas lights

ROCK HILL, S.C. -- A Rock Hill, South Carolina, man who fell several stories while hanging Christmas lights has died from his injuries.

Jason Blair, 41, was helping his neighbors decorate for the holidays when he slipped off a ladder and fell to the ground.

His brother, Roger Eddington, estimated that Blair fell 25 feet.

According to WSOC, the owner of the home raised $5,000 for Blair's family after the accident.

Blair's accident happened November 20. He was in intensive care at the hospital for weeks, but his family reports he died Tuesday.
