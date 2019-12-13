Man dies after shooting in Earlimart

Tulare County sheriff's deputies say a man in his 20's has died after being shot in Earlimart.

The shooting happened just before 7:30 pm near State Road and Center Ave.

Deputies say several shots were fired, and the victim died at the scene.

No one else was injured.

Investigators say several people were nearby at the time of the incident, but are giving conflicting reports of what happened.

Authorities are still interviewing witnesses and searching through surveillance video for more information about the suspect.

They expect the area to be closed off for another five hours while they investigate.
