Man dies while visiting Yosemite National Park on Christmas Day

A man visiting Yosemite National Park died on Christmas day near Nevada Fall, according to National Park officials.On December 25th, park rangers received a 911 call regarding a man with a head injury in the Silver Apron area which is a body of water between Vernal and Nevada Falls.Park officials say rangers arrived on scene within an hour and the man was removed from the water. They immediately began to render aid, however, the man died from his injuries.Officials say an investigation is underway but it will take longer than usual because of the government shutdown.