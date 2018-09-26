Man faces murder charge in string of attacks on homeless

A man accused in a string of vicious attacks on sleeping homeless men is expected in court on Wednesday, Sept. 26 to face charges.Police plan to ask prosecutors to charge 47-year old Ramon Escobar with murder and attempted murder.Authorities arrested him Monday Sept. 24, following an attack on a homeless man under the Santa Monica Pier.According to Immigration officials, Escobar had been deported six times and was freed from federal custody last year following an immigration court decision.Escobar has since been connected to seven attacks, including three murders.Police said Escobar is also wanted in connection with the disappearance of his aunt and uncle in the Houston area last month.Investigators said they do not believe the crimes were directed at any specific group, but as a crime of opportunity.In most of the cases, police believe the motive was robbery.