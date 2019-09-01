Man found unresponsive in Philadelphia house fire with dog by his side

PHILADELPHIA -- An 80-year-old man died following a house fire in Philadelphia, and first responders say they found the victim's dog next to him, resisting to leave his owner.

Firefighters found the man unresponsive in the second-floor kitchen Saturday morning at home on East Logan Street. He died a short time later at an area hospital.

The dog resisted first responders as they tried to get him into a vehicle to be transported to the vet hospital.

The dog suffered smoke inhalation and remains in the care of veterinarians. The cause of the deadly fire is under investigation.
