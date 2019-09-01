PHILADELPHIA -- An 80-year-old man died following a house fire in Philadelphia, and first responders say they found the victim's dog next to him, resisting to leave his owner.
Firefighters found the man unresponsive in the second-floor kitchen Saturday morning at home on East Logan Street. He died a short time later at an area hospital.
The dog resisted first responders as they tried to get him into a vehicle to be transported to the vet hospital.
The dog suffered smoke inhalation and remains in the care of veterinarians. The cause of the deadly fire is under investigation.
Man found unresponsive in Philadelphia house fire with dog by his side
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News